V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo Sells 673,276 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57.

RADI stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.