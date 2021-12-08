Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

