Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $90,673.50 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $90,673.50 and $229.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098427 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

