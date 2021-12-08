UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) versus InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Head-To-Head Survey

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get UpHealth alerts:

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 3 4 0 2.57

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 343.40%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 109.49%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.91 -$43.99 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UpHealth beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.