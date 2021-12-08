UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.18. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.16). The company has a market capitalization of £170.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.36), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,479.70).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.