UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $287 billion-$287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.02 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.100-$21.600 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $467.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.57. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $440.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

