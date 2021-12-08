United Bank Acquires 119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,422.58.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
