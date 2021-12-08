United Bank Acquires 119 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,422.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

