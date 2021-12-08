Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Unisys worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Unisys by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

