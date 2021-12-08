Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.