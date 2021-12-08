UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €13.80 ($15.51) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.56 ($16.36).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

