Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 4,167,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,871. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

