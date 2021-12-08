UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

