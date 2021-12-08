UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up to $102.15

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.15, but opened at $106.41. UMB Financial shares last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 1,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

