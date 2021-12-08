Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $19.75 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003190 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $455.47 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,491.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00932670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00303857 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001546 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

