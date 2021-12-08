Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

