Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.70 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

