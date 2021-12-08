UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Cut by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 75,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in UGI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 157,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.