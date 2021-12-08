UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of JBI stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.94.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
