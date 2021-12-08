Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

BAC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 901,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,630,887. The company has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

