Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 63,280 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 11.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $486,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,922. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

