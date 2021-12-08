Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 60,557 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,557 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $386,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

TWLV remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,030. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.