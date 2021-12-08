Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 110,690 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,690 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bridgetown 2 worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTNB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 1,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

