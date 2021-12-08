Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,624 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on GigCapital4 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital4 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 105,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,708. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

