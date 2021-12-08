Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

NYSE GE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. 50,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

