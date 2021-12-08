Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Turing stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,409. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

