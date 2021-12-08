Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.