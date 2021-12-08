Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VWO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 251,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

