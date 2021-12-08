Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 85 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Tobam boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.96. 7,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

