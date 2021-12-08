Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 14,794 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 154,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

