Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,924. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

