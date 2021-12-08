Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.72 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.16. 10,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,378. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.69. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

