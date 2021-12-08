Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. 41,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

