Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 28,370 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 63.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.75. 53,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

