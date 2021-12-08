Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.69

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.69 and last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 2617227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.