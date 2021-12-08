Truist Securities Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $59.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.