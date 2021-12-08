Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $205.22 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

