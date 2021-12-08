Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of ROLL opened at $206.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.63. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
