Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROLL. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $206.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.63. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

