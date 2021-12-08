Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

TFC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

