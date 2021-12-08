Truegame One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $115,272.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.