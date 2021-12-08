Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

