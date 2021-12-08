Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

