Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Triton International by 23.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

