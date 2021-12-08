Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Triton International by 23.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.