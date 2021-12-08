Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.45. 79,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 196,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

