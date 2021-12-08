TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,699 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

