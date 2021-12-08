Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,345 shares of company stock worth $6,498,989. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

