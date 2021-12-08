Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $64,655,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,345 shares of company stock worth $6,498,989. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

