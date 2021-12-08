Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 2,065 at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,560 ($20.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,561.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,794.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

