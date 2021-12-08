Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,011,000.

TVTX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

