Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 9,532 call options.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Get Gevo alerts:

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gevo by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.