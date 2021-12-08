Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 615 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

